Fort Worth

Man Struck by Car in Fort Worth Hospitalized in Critical Condition

Fort Worth Police Car 1
NBC 5 News

A man was sent to the hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday night in Fort Worth, police say.

According to police, officers were called at 10:36 p.m. to the intersection of Evans Avenue and East Berry Street, where a man had stepped in front of a vehicle and was struck.

The man, who was not identified by police, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver in the crash pulled over. The Fort Worth police traffic investigation unit is investigating.

Officers noted it had been raining at the time of the incident.

No further information was released.

