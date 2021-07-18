Man Shot While Trying to Buy a Car, Police Say

A man was shot in the head early Sunday morning while trying to buy a car outside of an apartment complex.

Fort Worth police say the victim met a person in the 5500 block of Boca Raton outside of the victim's apartment complex around 2:30 a.m.

The shooter asked the man if he had cash for the purchase, according to police.

When the victim answered, the man shot him. The bullet struck the victim in the head and "wrapped around his skull and exited."

The shooter took the victim's money and drove away.

The victim is in fair condition and was able to speak with officers before being transported to a hospital.