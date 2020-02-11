Man Shot, Killed on Rupley Lane in Dallas: Police

A man is dead after a shooting in Dallas Tuesday afternoon, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 11700 block of Rupley Lane shortly after 12 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Witnesses were transported to police headquarters for questioning, police said.

When police interviewed the suspect, he said that a woman that he knows called him and asked to borrow money. The suspect agreed, and the woman came to his home, police said.

Police said when the suspect opened the door, the woman was accompanied by the victim, who was holding a gasoline can. The woman told the suspect that the victim was her Uber driver.

The subject allowed both the woman and the victim to enter his home, and the victim asked for a cup of water, police said. When the suspect returned with the water, the victim maced him.

According to police, the victim and the suspect began to fight. The victim attempted to pull a handgun, but the suspect overpowered him, took the gun, and shot the victim multiple times.

Police said the woman fled the location. The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

The suspect was released pending further investigation.