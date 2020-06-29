Man Shot in Leg During Attempted Robbery in Southeast Dallas

A man is injured after an attempted robbery in Southeast Dallas on Sunday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of De Lee Street around 10:50 p.m.

Police said a man was walking down the street when he was approached by suspects who attempted to rob him.

Shots were fired by the victim and the suspects, and the victim was shot in the leg, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspects have not been located, police said.