Man Shot at Dallas Gas Station Dies at Hospital

No arrests have been made as of this writing

A man is dead after being shot Tuesday night at a North Dallas gas station, police say.

The shooting happened late Tuesday at the RaceTrac in the 8100 block of Forest Lane.

According to police, a man was shot and taken to a hospital in critical condition. He died shortly after arrival, a Dallas Medical Examiner's office official said.

Further details on the man's identity and circumstances around the shooting have not been released.

Video taken at the scene after the shooting showed crime scene tape surrounding the gas station. A small memorial of candles laid out in the shape of a heart was set in front of the store's front doors, which had a "closed" sign stuck to the glass.

No arrests have been made.

Check back for the latest updates to this developing story.

