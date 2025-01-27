Florida man pleads guilty to assaulting DFW Airport gate agent, says US DOJ

A Florida man accused of assaulting an American Airlines gate agent at DFW Airport pleaded guilty to interfering with security personnel, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In a statement, the DOJ said security cameras captured Keith Charles Owens, 53, "repeatedly punch the gate agent in the head."

The incident happened on Oct. 5 2025, when according to court documents, at about 4:42 p.m. Owens arrived at gate A36 to tell the gate agent he was late and tried to scan his boarding pass.

When the gate agent explained to Owens he was at the wrong gate, "Mr. Owens cursed and walked away. The agent then radioed the correct gate, A35, to inform airline personnel that Mr. Owens was headed their way and appeared to be intoxicated."

The DOJ said Owens walked onto the A35 jet bridge without scanning his boarding pass and was removed by airline personnel from the jet bridge.

Six minutes later at about 4:48 p.m., Owens went back to A36 and started, "Yelling at the gate agent, grabbed him by the shoulders, and punched him repeatedly in the face and neck. Eventually, airline personnel were able to restrain him."

The gate agent and the person who helped him had minor injuries. The flight leaving from gate A36 was delayed.

Owens was charged with a criminal complaint in Nov. 2024. Last Wednesday he pleaded guilty to a criminal information charging interference with security screening personnel.

According to the DOJ, Owens could face up to 10 years in federal prison. His sentencing is set for May 2, 2025.