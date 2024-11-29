Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot inside his North Richland Hills home.

North Richland Hills police said they responded to reports of gunfire at 7312 Stonybrooke Drive on Wednesday at about 11 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found the victim, later identified as 52-year-old Brian Pence, inside the home with gunshot wounds. It's unclear whether the shots came from inside or outside of Pence's house.

Pence was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, Pence's death has been ruled a homicide.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Signs in the front yard indicate a veteran Marine and a soldier in the U.S. Army live at the home.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police have not shared a motive or reason for the gunfire or identified any suspects.