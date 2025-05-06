One man is in custody and facing multiple charges, police say, after a social media post was published online targeting a Hurst elementary school.

The Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District said it received a report of a potentially threatening online post that mentioned Hurst Hills Elementary School at 525 Billie Ruth Lane.

The district said they immediately reported the post to Hurst police, and an investigation began.

Hurst police said their investigation led to the arrest of Charles Thomas, a Hurst resident charged with resisting and evading arrest on Sunday and terroristic threat on Tuesday. Thomas is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on bonds totaling $8,000. It's unclear if Thomas has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

HEB ISD said the district's safety and security team placed a security resource officer on campus Monday, and Hurst police will increase the number of officers surveilling the area.

"If you ever see a social media post that concerns you, please continue to share it as soon as possible with our Hurst Hills Elementary staff or directly with the Hurst Police Department so it may be investigated," the district said. "Our Falcon students continue to thrive because our community values their safety and education."

Police did not clarify the nature of the threat or the suspect's relation to the school. Police said an investigation is ongoing.