Man Killed in Overnight Single Vehicle Crash in Arlington

A man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Arlington on early Monday morning.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a single vehicle crash in the 700 block of east Interstate 30 at approximately 2:44 a.m.

Police said the driver, a man in his 30's, was traveling westbound when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

The vehicle drove between two guard rails and struck a concrete pillar, police said.

According to police, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they do not know what caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle.