Arlington

Man Killed in Overnight Single Vehicle Crash in Arlington

The incident was a single vehicle crash involving one occupant

NBC 5 News

A man is dead after a single vehicle crash in Arlington on early Monday morning.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a single vehicle crash in the 700 block of east Interstate 30 at approximately 2:44 a.m.

Police said the driver, a man in his 30's, was traveling westbound when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth 15 mins ago

Fort Worth Police Investigate Fatal Overnight Crash at Roundabout

The vehicle drove between two guard rails and struck a concrete pillar, police said.

According to police, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Police said they do not know what caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtoncrashInterstate 30
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us