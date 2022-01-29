Man Killed in Overnight Arlington Motorcycle Crash

One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Arlington on Friday.

According to the Arlington Police Department, officers responded to a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Arkansas Lane and Center Street at approximately 6 p.m.

Police said investigators determined that a motorcycle driver, who was traveling westbound along Arkansas Lane, collided with a Dodge Charger turning left onto Center Street.

The impact caused both the car and the motorcycle to strike a Ford Fusion that was stopped at the traffic light, police said. The motorcycle also collided with a Toyota Corolla that was stopped at the light.

According to police, the motorcycle driver was thrown from his bike. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no one else involved in the crash was seriously injured.

Investigators believe speed may be a factor in the wreck, police said.

No charges have been filed at this time.