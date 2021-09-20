Man Killed in Early-Morning Shooting Outside Oak Lawn Apartment Building

Dallas police are looking for the gunman who shot and killed a 30-year-old man early Monday morning in the Oak Lawn neighborhood.

Officers were called to a shooting just before 3 a.m. at the Flamingo Apartments on 3901 N. Hall Street and arrived to find a man on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived pronounced the man, later identified as Justin Wayne Thompson, dead at the scene.

Dallas police have not released any information about a motive for the shooting or named any suspects.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com with case number 1570550-2021.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.