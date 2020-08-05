Man Injured in Shooting at Central Fort Worth Smoke Shop: Police

A man is injured after a shooting at a smoke in Central Fort Worth Tuesday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at EC Smokies Shop, located at 500 South Riverside Drive, at approximately 8:35 p.m.

Police said the victim was injured during an altercation with a former employee who fired multiple gunshots.

The victim was grazed by a bullet on his lower back, police said

According to police, a possible suspect has been identified.