Man Injured in Shooting at Central Fort Worth Smoke Shop: Police

A man is injured after a shooting at a smoke in Central Fort Worth Tuesday night.
According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at EC Smokies Shop, located at 500 South Riverside Drive, at approximately 8:35 p.m.
Police said the victim was injured during an altercation with a former employee who fired multiple gunshots.
The victim was grazed by a bullet on his lower back, police said
According to police, a possible suspect has been identified.