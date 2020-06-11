Dallas

Man Injured in Auto-Pedestrian Crash in Dallas

The incident occurred on the North Central Service Road near LBJ Freeway on Wednesday night

By Hannah Jones

The Dallas Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian incident that occurred Wednesday night.

A driver was going northbound on the North Central Service Road near LBJ Freeway at approximately 12:45 a.m. when he noticed an adult male laying in the road.

Officials said that upon seeing the injured man, the driver called the police.

The Dallas Fire Department took the victim to Presbyterian hospital in serious condition.

The victim sustained bone injuries and head injury, officials said.

According to officials, the Dallas Police Department is investigating the incident.

