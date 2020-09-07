Man Injured, Electric Pole Damaged in Crash in Dallas Sunday Night

A man is injured and an electric pole is damaged after a crash in Dallas on Sunday night.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a major crash on the Woodall Rodgers service road westbound near St. Paul Street shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The caller informed deputies that two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Deputies said that a white vehicle containing three occupants hit an electric pole, leaving wires hanging.

Oncor was requested at the scene to shut the power down, deputies said.

Dallas Fire Rescue transported a 28-year-old male to Parkland Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

According to deputies, all of the occupants were removed from the vehicle.