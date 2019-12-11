Man Injured After Shooting in Richardson: Police

A man is injured after a shooting in Richardson on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

According to the Richardson Police Department, officers responded to 1317 Regal Drive at about 3:40 p.m. after a witness heard a gunshot and found an unconscious man on the ground.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital, police say.

Police say the suspect drove up to victim and shot victim.

Detectives are currently investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.