Man Hospitalized After Shooting Involving Dallas Police Officer

One man is hospitalized after a shooting involving a Dallas officer Saturday night in Pleasant Grove, police say.

Officers were responding to an active shooter call in the 200 block of Glenview Court at about 6:45 p.m. when they received another shots fired call at the intersection of U.S. 175 and S. Buckner Boulevard, Dallas police said.

Police said a man driving a white truck stopped at the intersection, where an officer was at the traffic light.

Police said the man got out of the truck and fired a weapon at the officer in the squad car.

The officer then fired back and struck the man once in the lower abdomen and once in the leg, police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue in stable condition, police said. The officer was not injured.

Poice said they did not yet know if they man shot by the officer was the suspect involved in the active shooter call.