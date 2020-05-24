Man Hospitalized After Being Shot by Officers in Haltom City

One man was hospitalized after he was shot by officers in Haltom City Sunday night, police say.

The incident happened around 7:05 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of McGuire Avenue, according to Haltom City police.

Officers were responding to reports of shots fired in the area when the man drove up to the scene, Haltom City police Sgt. Eric Peters said.

Peters said the man retrieved something from the trunk of his vehicle, got back into the vehicle and started to drive towards officers.

When the man didn't stop his car, officers fired into the vehicle and struck the man multiple times after four officers discharged their weapons, Peters said.

The man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with life-threatening injuries, police said. No officers were injured.

