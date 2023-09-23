Man gunned down during an apparent street fight in Arlington

Arlington Police are investigating the murder of a man gunned down during a fight Friday night.

The department said officers were called to a shooting just before midnight Saturday along the 1800 block of E. Mitchell Street. The officers reported arriving to find a 33-year-old man on the ground with multiple apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died sometime Saturday. The man's identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after his family has been notified.

Police said investigators believe the man got into a physical fight with a group of people and during that fight, someone pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times.

Investigators do not believe the shooting is random and believe the victim knew at least one of the people in the group.

Arlington Police have not publicly identified any suspects or announced any arrests.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Detectives are asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance cameras for any possible video evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Hall at 817-459-5325. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477 (TIPS).