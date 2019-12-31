Man Found Shot to Death in Dallas Motel Room

A 34-year-old man was found dead in a motel room Monday morning in Dallas, police said.

Kerry Jones was found at about 6:55 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds at the Deluxe Inn at 2615 Royal Lane, Dallas police said. Two other victims were found lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

The two surviving victims were transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jake Morgan at 214-671-3630 or via email jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com. Case no. is 260964-2019.