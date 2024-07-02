Arrest made after man found dead inside plastic storage container on Fort Worth road

A woman has been arrested after police said she stuffed a man's body inside of a plastic storage container and left it on the side of a road in northwest Fort Worth last month.

Tisha Hulsey, 51, is charged with murder in the death of 52-year-old Dwight Hood, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Authorities said on June 5, Hood's body was found inside the plastic storage container in the 3300 block of Mc Candless Street around 2:47 p.m., which had been discarded on a road that led to a shale gas pad.

As a result of the horrific discovery, detectives with the police department's homicide unit launched an investigation.

Fort Worth police did not say what led to the man's death and have not revealed any further information about the incident. According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Officer report, Hood's manner and cause of death are labeled as "pending."

Fort Worth Police Tisha Hulsey

Husley was arrested on Monday, July 1, and booked at the Fort Worth City Jail. There is no word on if she bonded out or obtained a lawyer.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.