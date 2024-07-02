Fort Worth

Arrest made after man found dead inside plastic storage container on Fort Worth road

By De'Anthony Taylor

NBC 5 News

A woman has been arrested after police said she stuffed a man's body inside of a plastic storage container and left it on the side of a road in northwest Fort Worth last month.

Tisha Hulsey, 51, is charged with murder in the death of 52-year-old Dwight Hood, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Authorities said on June 5, Hood's body was found inside the plastic storage container in the 3300 block of Mc Candless Street around 2:47 p.m., which had been discarded on a road that led to a shale gas pad.

As a result of the horrific discovery, detectives with the police department's homicide unit launched an investigation.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Fort Worth police did not say what led to the man's death and have not revealed any further information about the incident. According to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Officer report, Hood's manner and cause of death are labeled as "pending."

Fort Worth Police
Tisha Hulsey

Husley was arrested on Monday, July 1, and booked at the Fort Worth City Jail. There is no word on if she bonded out or obtained a lawyer.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

severe weather 2 hours ago

Federal aid granted to county governments in North Texas following major storms

Tarrant County 2 hours ago

Family of Tarrant inmate killed in jail reacts to indictment of two jailers for murder

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthTarrant County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us