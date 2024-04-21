Dallas Fire-Rescue finds man dead after night-long search in White Rock Creek

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a call that a man got swept away while trying to cross White Rock Creek on foot Saturday night.

A woman who was with the man had called 911 at 10:32 p.m. and remained on the scene to provide information to first responders according to a report from DFR.

Boats, rescues, heavy apparatus and the drone team all worked with the Dallas Police Department to search into the morning hours, DFR says.

The search continued Sunday morning at about 7:00 a.m. when the water was calmer. At approximately 11:30 a.m. the search teams located the deceased man about 100 yards from the location he went missing, according to the report.

His body was pulled from the water and transferred to the Dallas County Medical Exaimener, DFR says.