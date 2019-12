A 48-year-old man was killed when he fell into the roadway Saturday night in northwest Dallas.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was walking across the 9600 block of Webb Chapel Road about 7:20 p.m. when he stumbled and fell, police said.

While he was on the ground, he was hit by a vehicle driving westbound on the street, police said.

Police did not provide any additional information.