Man Fatally Shot in Southeast Oak Cliff: Dallas Police

A man was fatally shot overnight in southeast Oak Cliff, Dallas police say.

Officers responded about 3:15 a.m. Sunday to a shooting call in the 4500 block of the South Great Trinity Forest service road, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital, and pronounced dead, police said.

Police did not have anyone in custody Sunday morning, and did not provide any additional information about the shooting.

The shooting is Dallas' third homicide of 2021 in as many days.