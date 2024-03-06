Man fatally shot during argument with three others at Fort Worth restaurant, police say

Fort Worth Police are looking for three people after a man was gunned down in a dispute at an East Side restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to a shooting on the 6700 block of Bridge Street at about 3:30 p.m. and arrived to find a man with apparent gunshot wounds to his torso. The officers provided first aid but the man later died at a hospital.

Detectives investigating the shooting said the victim was involved in a verbal argument with three people and that during the argument one of them pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, fatally wounding the man.

The three people left the area and have not been publicly identified and no arrests have been announced. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with video or other information about this incident to call the Fort Worth Police non-emergency line at 817-392-4222. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.