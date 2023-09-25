Dallas

Man fatally shot after shooting at officers and short pursuit, Dallas police say

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

Dallas Police are investigating a shooting involving one of their own officers after a traffic stop ended in gunfire and a short pursuit.

At around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, police stopped a suspected stolen vehicle at Barnes Bridge Road and El Capitan Drive.

Officers say when they approached the vehicle the suspect started shooting in their direction and then sped off.

The driver lost control, flipping the car not far away.

Police say the suspect shot at officers again as they approached the accident scene and they returned fire killing the suspect.

A female passenger was not hurt and no officers were injured.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PoliceDallas Police Department
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us