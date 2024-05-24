weather

Area lakes are looking good and full for the Memorial Day weekend

Keep an eye on heat and isolated storm chances this weekend

By Kevan Smith

NBC 5 News

Due to moderate and heavy rainfall events, lake levels are holding at or near capacity across North Texas for the Memorial Day weekend.

DFW Airport has already picked up over twenty-one inches of rain so far this year, which is 5.76" above normal.

North Texas Lake Levels on May 24, 2024

While isolated thunderstorms are possible on Saturday afternoon, dry conditions are expected across much of the region through Memorial Day. See the latest forecast here.

Stay hydrated and safe on area lakes.

OUTDOOR BURN BANS

Only one county in North Texas, Wise, is under an outdoor burn ban. Low wildfire concerns are prevalent across the area.

