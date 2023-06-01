Man Faces Murder Charge After Woman Fatally Shot in Arlington Home Wednesday

A man is under arrest, accused of fatally shooting a woman he knew at a home in Arlington Wednesday afternoon.

Arlington Police said 46-year-old Ayad Abu Aboud was at a home on the 3000 block of Amberway Drive when officers responded to a call about a shooting at the address just before 3 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a 37-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds unresponsive in a bedroom. They took her outside and began providing first aid until paramedics arrived and took her to a hospital.

On Wednesday night, police were notified that she died.

Aboud, who had been taken into custody at the home that afternoon, was charged with the woman's murder. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf and a bond amount has not yet been set.

NBC 5 News, Arlington Police Ayad Abu Aboud, 46, has been booked into the Arlington City Jail, accused of murder, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

The woman's identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office once her family has been notified of her death. Police have confirmed that Aboud and the victim knew each other and will share more information about their relationship once her identity has been shared with the public.

Police said witnesses reported hearing Aboud and the woman arguing moments before the shooting but they have not revealed a specific motive for the slaying or said what they were arguing about.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Arlington Police Department.