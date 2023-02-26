Deputies with the Parker County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say was impersonating police to "make people drive better."

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said they received an alert at about 9 p.m., Feb. 18, about a suspicious blue Dodge pickup with front-facing blue and red emergency lights mounted on the truck's dashboard, whose driver had attempted to pull over another driver in the 1500 block of Newsom Mound Road.

The driver reported he was apprehensive about an unmarked dually truck with red and blue lights coming from inside the truck and said the driver had been following his vehicle closely in an unsafe manner and attempted to cut him off and block his vehicle from leaving the area.

Sheriff's deputies arrived and identified the driver of the truck as 42-year-old Luciano Amador Velazquez, of Parker County.

Velazquez told deputies he activated his lights when he did not agree with the way the man was driving and used the lights in previous incidents with other drivers to "make people drive better."

Velazquez was arrested and booked into the Parker County Jail for impersonating a public servant. Authier said impersonating a peace officer is a felony offense. It's not clear if Velazquez has obtained an attorney.

"The victim in this case did the right thing by immediately reporting the incident to law enforcement," said Authier.