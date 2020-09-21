Man Faces Charges After Deadly Arlington Hit-and-Run

A 37-year-old man faces charges of failing to stop and render aid after a crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday afternoon in Arlington, police say.

The crash happened at about 3:36 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of W. Division Street, Arlington police said.

Police said the pedestrian was loading a vehicle from a car sales lot onto a hauler parked in the center turn lane on Division Street when a van struck the pedestrian.

The driver of the van, identified Monday as Gabriel Hudson, initially stopped and parked at a nearby business, was picked up by another person and left the scene without calling 911 or rendering aid, police said.

Police said Hudson later returned to the scene with a family member.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead on Saturday, police said. Their identity had not been released Monday.