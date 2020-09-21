Arlington

Man Faces Charges After Deadly Arlington Hit-and-Run

Arlington police department police car
NBC 5 News

A 37-year-old man faces charges of failing to stop and render aid after a crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday afternoon in Arlington, police say.

The crash happened at about 3:36 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of W. Division Street, Arlington police said.

Police said the pedestrian was loading a vehicle from a car sales lot onto a hauler parked in the center turn lane on Division Street when a van struck the pedestrian.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 11 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Fort Worth ISD 2 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD to Vote Again on Timetable for In-Person Learning

The driver of the van, identified Monday as Gabriel Hudson, initially stopped and parked at a nearby business, was picked up by another person and left the scene without calling 911 or rendering aid, police said.

Police said Hudson later returned to the scene with a family member.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead on Saturday, police said. Their identity had not been released Monday.

This article tagged under:

ArlingtonArlington police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us