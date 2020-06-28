Fort Worth

Man Ejected From Vehicle in Fort Worth Crash, Woman Injured

Officers believe the collision caused the man to be ejected

A man was ejected from his car in Fort Worth.

A man was ejected from his car and a woman is in critical condition after crash Saturday night, Fort Worth police say.

after a vehicle, believed to be speeding, struck another vehicle, said Fort Worth Police.

Around 8:23 p.m., a vehicle thought to be speeding near the 5800 block of East Rosedale Street struck another vehicle.

A man was ejected from one of the vehicles and a woman from the other vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

Police did not have an update on the man's condition.

