Arlington

Man Dies on Arlington Construction Site: AFD

By Holley Ford

A man has died on a construction site in Arlington, officials confirmed to NBC 5.

According to Arlington Fire Department officials, there was an accident with a piece of construction equipment in the 4000 block of North Collins Blvd at about 2:00 Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews are on the scene to stabilize the machinery.

Other injuries and further information are not available at this time.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest developments.

