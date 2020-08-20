Man Dies on Arlington Construction Site: AFD

A man has died on a construction site in Arlington, officials confirmed to NBC 5.
According to Arlington Fire Department officials, there was an accident with a piece of construction equipment in the 4000 block of North Collins Blvd at about 2:00 Thursday afternoon.
Fire crews are on the scene to stabilize the machinery.
Other injuries and further information are not available at this time.
