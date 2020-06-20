Dallas

Man Dies Days After Being Shot; 19-Year-Old Charged With Murder: Dallas Police

William Kelly Duncan was placed on life support and died Friday

A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder days after he shot another man who later died of his injuries, Dallas police say.

A witness called 911 at about 2:15 p.m. Monday after seeing Gavin McFarland with a handgun by William Kelly Duncan who fell to the ground, police said.

When officers arrived at the 1200 block of Holcomb Road, they found Duncan, 48, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Duncan was taken to a local hospital, where he was placed on life support. He died of his injuries Friday, police said.

McFarland was arrested Monday night and refused to provide a voluntary statement, police said. He was charged with murder after Duncan's death.

McFarland is being held in the Dallas County jail.

Dallas
