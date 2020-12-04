Man Dies After Industrial Accident at Irving Car Wash

One man is dead after getting his leg trapped while working on a machine at a car wash Friday afternoon in Irving, police say.

The incident happened at about 3:40 p.m. at Wash Masters Car Wash at the intersection of Interstate Highway 635 and MacArthur Boulevard, Irving police said.

Police said the man's let got trapped while he was working on a machine. When officers arrived, they applied a tourniquet on his leg and performed CPR until the Irving Fire Department arrived.

Firefighters freed the man from the machine and transported him to Parkland Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

The further information was released Friday night.