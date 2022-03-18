Man Critically Injured After Being Hit by Drunk Driver in Dallas: Police

One man is in critical condition and another has been charged with intoxication assault after a crash in Dallas on Thursday, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the crash occurred near 900 South St. Augustine Drive shortly after 9 p.m.

Police said 32-year-old Jose Salas was driving a red 2010 Cadillac Escalade southbound at a high rate of speed.

The victim was driving a gray 2006 Toyota Matrix on St. Augustine Drive to turn left onto Fireside Drive, police said.

According to police, the victim began his left turn and was unable to yield to Salas due to his high rate of speed.

Police said Salas hit the front of the victim's car, causing the victim's vehicle to rotate back towards the center of the intersection.

Salas's vehicle continued through the intersection due to his speed and went off onto the right curb, hitting a pole and rolling to the left, police said.

According to police, both drivers were transported to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue.

Police said Salas had minor abrasions and was tested for DWI at the hospital. He was subsequently arrested for intoxication assault.

The victim is currently in surgery for his injuries and is currently in critical condition, police said.