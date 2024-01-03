Arlington

Man crawling across Arlington's Division Street fatally struck by truck, police say

Driver calls 911 after collision, says he wasn't able to avoid hitting the man crawling across the roadway

By Frank Heinz

A man crawling along a busy Arlington thoroughfare on Tuesday night died after being struck by a truck.

Arlington Police said they were called to a crash involving a pedestrian at about 7:30 p.m. along the 300 block of West Division Street, a block east of the city's police headquarters.

Police said when officers arrived they found a 48-year-old man lying in the road. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Witnesses told investigators the man was crawling across Division Street just before he was hit.

The driver who hit the man stopped and called 911 and told police he didn't see the man in time to stop or avoid hitting him. The driver is not facing any criminal charges.

Police said the man was not crossing the street at a crosswalk and it's not yet known why he was crawling across the street.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man once his family has been notified of his death.

