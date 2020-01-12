Man Charged With Murder for Deadly Late December Dallas Shooting

Dallas police made an arrest Sunday in connection to a shooting that left a 21-year-old man dead in late December.

Officers arrested Fernando Mancha, 22, Sunday and charged him with murder after he waived his Miranda rights and admitted his involvement in the shooting that killed Patrick Lynn Parks III to detectives, Dallas police said.

The shooting happened Dec. 26 around 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of Falls Drive in Oak Cliff, police said.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired and people fighting, and found Parks dead on the sidewalk from a gunshot would, police said.

Mancha's bond will be set by a magistrate, police said.