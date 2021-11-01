Man Charged With Assault After Allegedly Punching Flight Attendant: DOJ

A California man is charged with assault and interference with a flight crew after authorities say he punched an American Airlines flight attendant last week.

Brian Hsu, 20, allegedly struck the flight attendant on a flight from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.

The altercation forced the flight to be diverted to Denver. Authorities said they expected Hsu to appear in the U.S. District Cout for the Central District of California on Monday.

After Hsu was taken off the plane in Denver, the flight continued to its destination, Fort Worth-based American Airlines said following the incident.