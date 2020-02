An 18-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a stabbing, Lewisville police say.

Guadalupe Buenaventura was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Monday attack on Winston Drive, near Valley Ridge and North Garden Ridge boulevards, police said.

Buenaventura's bail has been set at $10,000.

The victim remained hospitalized Tuesday, police said.

Police did not release any additional details about the stabbing.