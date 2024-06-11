Mesquite

Man arrested in Mesquite kidnapping attempt

The child was able to escape in Dallas and notify firefighters

A man has been arrested for aggravated kidnapping out of Mesquite after a child was able to flee and alert Dallas firefighters.

The Mesquite Police Department was notified of a "delayed sexual assault involving a juvenile female" on June 6, according to police.

Police say the child had initially run away from home when a man in a red minivan approached the child in the Gross Road and Ridgeview Street area asking the girl if she wanted a ride home.

The child accepted the ride but the suspect ignored directions and proceeded to drive into the Dallas city limits.

During this time, the suspect attempted to touch the child inappropriately which resulted in a brief struggle and the vehicle coming to a stop on I-20 in Dallas, according to police.

The suspect removed the child from the vehicle and the child fled away on foot for some time before encountering Dallas Firefighters at Dallas Fire Station #40. Dallas Police were first to respond and subsequently notified the Mesquite Police Department.

Investigators were able to locate the suspect’s minivan on traffic surveillance cameras in the area where the child was abducted. A search of the area described by the child where she escaped led to investigators locating the suspect’s minivan.

The suspect has been identified as 53-year-old Doyle Tipton, a registered sex offender.

Tipton has been arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping.

