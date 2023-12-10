Man arrested after shouting, ‘Active shooter' inside Target store, police say

A man is facing a misdemeanor after police say he walked into a North Texas Target store on Sunday and shouted there was an active shooter outside.

Waxahachie Police said Monday that surveillance video showed 36-year-old Emmanuel Medina walking into the Target store on N. Highway 77 at about 1:20 p.m. Sunday with his son.

According to police, Medina appeared to have a "jestful manner" and looked like he was joking with his son in the moments before he walked into the store and yelled, "Active shooter!"

The store was evacuated and Waxahachie Police said officers were there in two minutes. About 40 minutes later, after clearing the store and determining that no shots had been fired, police found Medina hiding in the store's restroom.

Police did not say how old Medina's son was or where he was located as police responded to the reported threat.

Medina was arrested and faces a false alarm or report charge, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

Waxahachie Police Department Emmanuel Medina, booking photo.

“When we think about incidents like the mass shooting that occurred at the Allen Premium Outlets where eight innocent people were killed, we are reminded just how serious events like this can be. We do not think this is something to take lightly. And when someone’s actions place a store full of people in fear and that store has to be evacuated, there are consequences," said Chief Joe Wiser, with the Waxahachie Police Department.

The store was later reopened.

"We are glad nobody was hurt. We are proud of the timely response of our officers and the professional way they handled the situation," Wiser said. "It is a testament to the quality of police officers here in Waxahachie and the training they receive on how to handle these situations.”