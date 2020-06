Officers arrested a suspect in connection to the robbery of a Chase Bank in the 1700 block of E. Southlake Boulevard.

Bank employees reported that 20-year-old Loui A. Hamdooni ran out of the bank on foot eastbound through the parking lot and entered a 2013 gray Dodge Avenger.

Officers located the suspect's vehicle as it fled the scene. The suspect was pursued into Grapevine, where he lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the area of Hall-Johnson Road and the Highway 121 Frontage Rd.