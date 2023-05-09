Man Arrested, Accused of Threatening to Open Fire in Downtown Fort Worth: Police

A 22-year-old man is in custody, accused of making a viral social media post in which he threatened to go to downtown Fort Worth and shoot "everyone he could," police say.

Zyshon Murphy, 22, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m. Friday following multiple tips to investigators, a Fort Worth Police statement read. He faces a charge of making a terroristic threat and was being held on 10,000 bond at the Lon Evans Corrections Center, online records showed.

In a statement, Fort Worth Police said they learned of the post on Snapchat just hours earlier on Friday. In the video, Murphy says that he would go to downtown Fort Worth on the following Sunday and "shoot everyone he could, including police." Murphy also said he was armed with a gun and had recently purchased another.

The Fort Worth Police Department's Tactical Intelligence division identified the man in the post as being Murphy after working with the person who first reported it. By the afternoon, the post had gone viral with police receiving tips from around North Texas and out of state.

Murphy was taken into custody with the help of the Fort Worth Police Fugitive Unit, the U.S. Marshal's Office Task Force and other tactical units. A search of his home uncovered the gun mentioned in the post, police said.

"The Fort Worth Police Department is grateful to all of the concerned community members who reached out to us with this information," the police statement read. "We value our partnership with our community that works with us to keep Fort Worth safe."

Police said there was no evidence of anyone else being involved in the threat and there was no further danger to the public.

Fort Worth Police Zyshon Murphy, 22, booking photo.

The threat and arrest came just one day before an unrelated shooting in which a man armed with multiple guns and dressed in tactical gear opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets in Collin County, killing eight people and wounding seven others. Authorities are investigating a motive for the attack, which ended with the suspected gunman — 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia — fatally shot by police.