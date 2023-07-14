Denton

Man arrested, accused of killing sister's boyfriend outside Denton grocery store

Denton Police say a man was shot after a group got into an altercation outside Winco Foods

By NBCDFW Staff

NBCDFW.com

A man is in custody, accused of fatally shooting his sister's boyfriend outside a Denton grocery store Thursday night.

Police said they were called to a shooting in the parking lot of Winco Foods in the 2600 block of West University at about 8 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man in the parking lot deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators have released few details in the case but said preliminary details indicate the victim, his girlfriend, and his girlfriend's brother, identified as 23-year-old Kendrick Freeney, were arguing in the parking lot prior to the shooting.

Police have not said what the group was arguing about. No other injuries were reported.

Denton Police said Friday afternoon they'd arrested Freeney and that he was being held in the Denton City Jail and was expected to face a murder charge.

A bond amount has not yet been set and it's not clear if Freeney has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

stem 1 hour ago

Students build solar-powered cars, putting math and physics skills to the test

Arlington 2 hours ago

Jury selection begins for teen accused of shooting three people inside Timberview High School

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

DentonDenton CountyDenton police
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us