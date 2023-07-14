Man arrested, accused of killing sister's boyfriend outside Denton grocery store

A man is in custody, accused of fatally shooting his sister's boyfriend outside a Denton grocery store Thursday night.

Police said they were called to a shooting in the parking lot of Winco Foods in the 2600 block of West University at about 8 p.m.

Officers arrived and found a man in the parking lot deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators have released few details in the case but said preliminary details indicate the victim, his girlfriend, and his girlfriend's brother, identified as 23-year-old Kendrick Freeney, were arguing in the parking lot prior to the shooting.

Police have not said what the group was arguing about. No other injuries were reported.

Denton Police said Friday afternoon they'd arrested Freeney and that he was being held in the Denton City Jail and was expected to face a murder charge.

A bond amount has not yet been set and it's not clear if Freeney has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.