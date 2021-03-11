Man Arrested, Accused of Fatally Shooting Man Outside Dallas Shell Station

A man was killed in a shooting outside a Shell gas station in Southern Dallas early Wednesday morning.

Dallas police said they were called to a shooting at a gas station on the 7000 block of South RL Thornton Freeway at about 8:15 a.m.

When officers arrived they found the victim, 22-year-old Christian Pollard, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue said Pollard died at the scene.

Witnesses told police the shooter left in a black Chevrolet Impala and that led police to 20-year-old Jataivious Maxwell.

Maxwell was located and arrested by police without incident. He was interviewed and then transported to the Dallas County Jail where he's being held on a $500,000 bond and faces a murder charge.

Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting or said if the men were known to each other.

It's not clear if Maxwell has obtained an attorney.