Man Arrested, Accused of Fatally Shooting Man Outside Dallas Shell Station

A man was killed in a shooting outside a Shell gas station in Southern Dallas early Wednesday morning.
Dallas police said they were called to a shooting at a gas station on the 7000 block of South RL Thornton Freeway at about 8:15 a.m.
When officers arrived they found the victim, 22-year-old Christian Pollard, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue said Pollard died at the scene.
Witnesses told police the shooter left in a black Chevrolet Impala and that led police to 20-year-old Jataivious Maxwell.
Maxwell was located and arrested by police without incident. He was interviewed and then transported to the Dallas County Jail where he's being held on a $500,000 bond and faces a murder charge.
Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting or said if the men were known to each other.
It's not clear if Maxwell has obtained an attorney.