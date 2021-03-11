dallas homicide

Man Arrested, Accused of Fatally Shooting Man Outside Dallas Shell Station

NBC 5 News

A man was killed in a shooting outside a Shell gas station in Southern Dallas early Wednesday morning.

Dallas police said they were called to a shooting at a gas station on the 7000 block of South RL Thornton Freeway at about 8:15 a.m.

When officers arrived they found the victim, 22-year-old Christian Pollard, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue said Pollard died at the scene.

Witnesses told police the shooter left in a black Chevrolet Impala and that led police to 20-year-old Jataivious Maxwell.

Jataivious Maxwell
NBC 5 News
Jataivious Maxwell, mugshot
Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Maxwell was located and arrested by police without incident. He was interviewed and then transported to the Dallas County Jail where he's being held on a $500,000 bond and faces a murder charge.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

covid-19 vaccine 3 mins ago

Faces of COVID-19: Coping With the Loss of Multiple Family Members

Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting or said if the men were known to each other.

It's not clear if Maxwell has obtained an attorney.

This article tagged under:

dallas homicideDallasDallas Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us