Man Armed With a Machete Killed by McKinney Officer, Police Say

McKinney Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a motel involving a police officer and a man they say was armed with a machete early Friday morning.

Carla Marion Reeves, public information officer for the McKinney Police Department, said they received several 911 calls beginning at about 5:17 a.m. regarding a person with a weapon at the American Inn along the 200 block of W. University Drive.

Officers arrived a short time later and found a man with a machete.

Reeves said officers ordered the man to drop the machete but that he refused and advanced toward them. That's when at least one officer opened fire, shooting the man.

The man was hospitalized and later died of his injuries. The man's identity will be released after his family has been notified of his death.

At least two areas outside the motel were cordoned off with crime scene tape, an area near the front door and near an upstairs stairwell. The scene is still active and under investigation, Reeves said.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting since it involves a police officer.

