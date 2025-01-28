Make a Difference! Volunteer with The Concilio

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud to support The Concilio in making a difference in our community.

The Concilio is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to join its team as it aims to impact and empower our community. Starting February 4, volunteer opportunities open for dedicated individuals who want to be part of its mission.

As a volunteer, you'll assist the Data Support Coordinator at upcoming events. You'll help ensure that 100% of participants at each program orientation complete two essential forms and log attendance using iPads and phones.

If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering for any of these dates, sign up HERE.

List of Volunteer Opportunities and Locations:

Tuesday, February 4, 2025: PASE Orientation 9:00 AM at Woodrow Wilson High School | Volunteers Needed: 3 5:00 PM at J.L. Long Middle School | Volunteers Needed: 3 PAL Orientation 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM at Trinity Basin Preparatory | Volunteers Needed: 3

Wednesday, February 5, 2025: PAL Orientation 8:00 AM at Cesar Chavez Learning Center | Volunteers Needed: 3 5:00 PM at Stevens Park Elementary School | Volunteers Needed: 3

Thursday, February 6, 2025: PAL Orientation 8:00 AM at Joseph J. Rhoads Learning Center | Volunteers Needed: 3 5:00 PM at Kiest Elementary School | Volunteers Needed: 3

Tuesday, February 12, 2025: LENA Orientation 7:50 AM and 4:30 PM at Fairmeadows Elementary School | Volunteers Needed: 4



About The Concilio:

The Concilio is a non-proﬁt 501(c)(3) organization serving the North Texas area for more than 40 years. Offering high-impact programming in education, wealth, and health, to improve the socioeconomic status of Latino families. Their mission is to build stronger communities by empowering Latino families to achieve and excel in work and life.