Lyft Driver Shot on North Texas Highway and Later Dies, Police Investigate

The driver was traveling northbound on IH 635 when the incident occurred

By Logan McElroy

Police are investigating after a Lyft driver was shot and killed while driving along I-635 in Mesquite.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, just before 7:30 p.m. near the I-635 and I-30 interchange.

A rider inside the Lyft, who was not injured, called police after the shooting.

The driver was identified as 58-year-old Robert Barry from Granbury, TX. 

Barry was unconscious when police arrived at the scene. He was transferred to a hospital where he later died.

Mesquite police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 972-285-6336.

Crime Stoppers is also offering a $5000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to arrest and indictment. Individuals can call 1-877-373-TIPS (8477) 24/7 with information. 

