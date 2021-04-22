Lyft Driver Shot on North Texas Highway and Later Dies, Police Investigate

Police are investigating after a Lyft driver was shot and killed while driving along I-635 in Mesquite.
The shooting happened on Tuesday, just before 7:30 p.m. near the I-635 and I-30 interchange.
A rider inside the Lyft, who was not injured, called police after the shooting.
The driver was identified as 58-year-old Robert Barry from Granbury, TX.
Barry was unconscious when police arrived at the scene. He was transferred to a hospital where he later died.
Mesquite police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 972-285-6336.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a $5000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to arrest and indictment. Individuals can call 1-877-373-TIPS (8477) 24/7 with information.