Lucky legumes are the stars of New Year's Day at Irving restaurant

New year, new resolutions but on Jan. 1, many North Texans will hold onto tradition by eating black-eyed peas. The lucky legumes will be featured at Po' Melvin's in Irving.

"Started with a pot of black-eyed peas. And if that ain't luck, I don't know what is," said Mel LeMane, owner of Po' Melvin's in Irving.

"One day when I was in the 5th grade, I got up for school and was ready for breakfast. My daddy wanted me to taste something. I go, 'What is this? This is delicious.' And, he goes, "Those are black-eyed peas.'"

LeMane's dad took his black-eyed peas to the State Fair of Texas where he won Best of Show. The family got a concession trailer and sold the peas at events. A stand at the State Fair followed in 1983. And, in 1988, LeMane opened the restaurant with black-eyed peas as the featured item.

"People didn't know how to cook 'em. My daddy cooked 'em in a way that people fell in love with them," LeMane said. "People that would never eat black-eyed peas would eat my daddy's black-eyed peas."

LeMane said the flavor comes from gravy that starts with hickory-smoked bacon. Green onions are chopped and added. Then come the black-eyed peas. The mixture is cooked for six hours so all the flavors perfectly come together.

Before New Year's Day is out, Po' Melvin's will have made more than 10,000 quarts for people to eat at the restaurant, pick up frozen to reheat at home, or get 'em hot through the New Year's Day drive-thru express.

"Everybody eats black-eyed peas on New Year's Day. It brings you luck and prosperity. If you eat my black-eyed peas, you go buy that Powerball ticket," LeMane smiled.

The tradition of eating black-eyed peas on the first day of the year stretches back for decades. And LeMane is ready to help North Texans cash in with lucky legumes and award-winning jalapeno cornbread.

PO' MELVIN'S 'BEST IN SHOW' BLACK-EYED PEA RECIPE

Ingredients:

1 lb. hickory smoked bacon, chopped

1 cup of chopped green onions

1 lb. dried black-eyed peas, soaked overnight and rinsed

6 cubes of beef bouillon or 2 Tb. bouillon paste

6 cups water

2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, and salt to taste (optional)

Directions: