Fort Worth

Lubbock Sheriff’s SUV Struck From Behind in Fort Worth

Metro

A sheriff’s deputy from Lubbock is unharmed after his patrol vehicle was struck from behind by a car early Monday morning in Fort Worth, police say.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A sheriff's deputy from Lubbock is unharmed after their patrol vehicle was struck from behind by a car early Monday morning in Fort Worth, police say.

It happened before 3:50 a.m. at the intersection of South Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The deputy's SUV was stopped at a red light when it was rear-ended, police said. The deputy was not hurt.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Collin County 42 mins ago

Lane Closures This Week on Sam Rayburn Tollway

New Jersey 2 hours ago

Texas Church Shooter Told NJ Jail Not to Put Him With Black Inmates, Records Show

The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver, who has not been identified, was detained and questioned by officers who were investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police said the deputy had traveled to Fort Worth to escort the body of a fellow officer who had been killed in a crash Saturday morning.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthLubbock County Sheriff's Office
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us