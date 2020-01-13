Lubbock Sheriff’s SUV Struck From Behind in Fort Worth

A sheriff's deputy from Lubbock is unharmed after their patrol vehicle was struck from behind by a car early Monday morning in Fort Worth, police say.

It happened before 3:50 a.m. at the intersection of South Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The deputy's SUV was stopped at a red light when it was rear-ended, police said. The deputy was not hurt.

The driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver, who has not been identified, was detained and questioned by officers who were investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Police said the deputy had traveled to Fort Worth to escort the body of a fellow officer who had been killed in a crash Saturday morning.