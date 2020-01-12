Lubbock First Responders’ Bodies Get Police Escort to Tarrant County

The bodies of two Lubbock first responders were brought to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office in Fort Worth Sunday for autopsies.

There is an agreement between the two jurisdictions for Tarrant County to assist with autopsies.

Lubbock firefighter and paramedic Eric Hill and policeman Nicholas Reyna were killed Saturday morning when a car lost control and crossed lanes into the crash scene they were working. Reyna was killed at the scene and Hill later died at the hospital.

“My initial reaction was sheer panic, it didn’t get much better when I found out who it was,” said Roanoke Fire Chief Chris Addington, who knew Hill. “He was a very passionate paramedic and a very good fireman.”

Addington was among the North Texas first responders who helped organize an escort for the bodies of Hill and Reyna on Sunday. Firetrucks parked on freeway overpasses as the police and fire vehicles led to the way to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office.

“We are a family and I do not think we would have to ask others to do the same thing for us here in the city of Fort Worth,” Fort Worth Fire Chief James Davis said.

Davis and Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus both said they hoped the accident would be a reminder for drivers to slow down and pay attention to the location of first responders.

“When someone gives the ultimate sacrifice we want to make sure we are honoring them and supporting their coworkers and families,” Kraus said.